Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 247,987 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,987 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $142,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. 719,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,421. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

