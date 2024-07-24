Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hologic worth $40,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

