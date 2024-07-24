Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,928,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,918 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $99,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SHLS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 4,148,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,487. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

