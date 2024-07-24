Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.85% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 234,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

