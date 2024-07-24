Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $178,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after purchasing an additional 964,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

