Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 144,879 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of BioNTech worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 255,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,626. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.