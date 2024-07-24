Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,452,183 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vistra worth $194,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.