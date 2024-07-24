Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,270 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AIRC remained flat at $39.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIRC
Apartment Income REIT Profile
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Income REIT
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.