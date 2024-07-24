Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,270 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC remained flat at $39.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.