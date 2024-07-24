Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 43,328 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.63. 4,483,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,571. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

