Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,999 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Sun Communities worth $37,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 647,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

