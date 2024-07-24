Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 905,097 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.35% of SMART Global worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 867,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global



SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.



