Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 97,022 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,022 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Itron stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. 471,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

