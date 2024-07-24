Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after buying an additional 105,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,316. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

