Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,773. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
