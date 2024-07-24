Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $89,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $130,622,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. 4,688,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

