Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

