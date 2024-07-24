Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

