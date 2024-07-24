Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.450–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,744. The company has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

