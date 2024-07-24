Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.450–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion.
Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %
NYSE:CYH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,744. The company has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYH
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.