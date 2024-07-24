Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.26. 1,009,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,842,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.