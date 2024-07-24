Contrasting Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and Apogee Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.90%. Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -13.16 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($5.25) -9.62

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Apogee Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apogee Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats Anavex Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

