Cookie (COOKIE) One Day Volume Hits $775,072.54

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $775,072.54 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,831,558 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 73,789,343.91320655 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06084463 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $770,488.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.