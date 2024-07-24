CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $96.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,523. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

