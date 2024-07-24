Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 2,083,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.