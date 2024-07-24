Covestor Ltd Acquires 215 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

