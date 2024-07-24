Covestor Ltd Acquires 559 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. 283,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

