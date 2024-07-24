Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 154,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

