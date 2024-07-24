Covestor Ltd Has $98,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE WRK traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

