Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 4,459,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

