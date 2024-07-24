Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,065 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 633.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. 212,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

