Covestor Ltd Purchases 5,791 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 582.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

