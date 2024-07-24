Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 370.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 563,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

