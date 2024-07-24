Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 507,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

