Covestor Ltd Sells 1,048 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,145 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. 694,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

