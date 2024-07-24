Covestor Ltd Sells 150 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.57. 82,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,190. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

