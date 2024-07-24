Covestor Ltd Sells 183 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,442. The firm has a market cap of $606.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

