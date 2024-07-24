Covestor Ltd Sells 271 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

VLO traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,925. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

