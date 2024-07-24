Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB remained flat at $20.19 on Wednesday. 952,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,064. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

