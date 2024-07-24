CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
