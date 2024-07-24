Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

