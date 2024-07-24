CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 45,560.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 383,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,554. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

