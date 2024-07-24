CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CVS Health by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,125. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

