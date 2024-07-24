D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.69.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.