Danaher Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2025 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Danaher stock opened at $264.18 on Monday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $272.98. The stock has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,779,724. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

