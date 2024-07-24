Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $448.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $448.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

DE opened at $371.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

