Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $18.50

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Manchester United Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Manchester United
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Further Reading
