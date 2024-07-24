DigiByte Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $125.31 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,615.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.24 or 0.00553578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00034827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00243948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00068362 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,148,888,938 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

