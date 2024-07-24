Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 208 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.52) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th.

DLG stock opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.65 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,194,525.83). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 223 shares of company stock worth $44,838. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

