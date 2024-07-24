Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.62

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.62 and last traded at $112.39, with a volume of 1194559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

