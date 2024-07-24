DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.11 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.