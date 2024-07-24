DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.29. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,681 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

